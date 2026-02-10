South Brevard Beekeepers Host Beginner Bee Keeper School February 21, 2026

South Brevard Beekeepers are holding their seventh annual Beginner Beekeeper School on February 28th, from 9am till about 4pm.

The day begins with a presentation by a representative from Florida Department of Agriculture, outlining state beekeeping regulations.

Participants will then split in two groups. One group will spend two hours in the apiary going through beehives, and the second group will build their own five frame beehive. They will also process honey and fill a 12 ounce bear bottle.

After lunch, catered from Pollo Tropical, the two groups will change places.

Cost for the event is $60.00, children under 15 are free with a paid adult.Space is limited to 60 participants.

To register, go to Southbrevardbeekeepers.com or contact the club president at 321-506-4652.