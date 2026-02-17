© 2026 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

Melbourne Civic Theater Presents Foxfire through February 22nd, 2026

By Terri Wright
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

FOXFIRE: A Play with Musicby Susan Cooper and Hume Cronyn

Directed by Peg Girard

Performance dates: January 16 – February 22, 2026

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sunday matinees at 2pm
Saturday matinee on February 7

Synopsis: Annie Nations, an indomitable Appalachian widow of 79, lives alone on her mountain farm…or does she? Her tranquility is threatened by a brash real estate developer who wants to turn her land into a vacation resort, and by concern for her son, Dillard, a country singer who has come home after his wife ran away. Annie's battle to decide her future takes her through some funny, touching, and magical flashbacks to her hardscrabble life with her husband, Hector.

Tickets & Info

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright