Melbourne Civic Theater Presents Foxfire through February 22nd, 2026

FOXFIRE: A Play with Musicby Susan Cooper and Hume Cronyn

Directed by Peg Girard

Performance dates: January 16 – February 22, 2026

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sunday matinees at 2pm

Saturday matinee on February 7

Synopsis: Annie Nations, an indomitable Appalachian widow of 79, lives alone on her mountain farm…or does she? Her tranquility is threatened by a brash real estate developer who wants to turn her land into a vacation resort, and by concern for her son, Dillard, a country singer who has come home after his wife ran away. Annie's battle to decide her future takes her through some funny, touching, and magical flashbacks to her hardscrabble life with her husband, Hector.

Tickets & Info