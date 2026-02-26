Zonta Space Coast Presents CHOCOLATE FESTIVAL Sunday, March 1, 2026 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Grand Manor.

The Zonta Club of Melbourne proudly presents our 21st Annual Chocolate Festival, a beloved tradition promising to delight your taste buds and your heart! This year’s event is expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to secure your tickets early.

Please join us as Brevard’s finest chocolatiers, pastry chefs and restaurateurs come together with dedicated community volunteers to create a truly unforgettable experience. The festival’s proceeds support vital programs making a positive impact on the lives of women and girls, funding local scholarships, community service projects and contributing to the fight against Human Trafficking and Violence Against Women at both the local and international levels.

As a guest at our Chocolate Festival, you’ll enjoy indulgent samples of chocolate confections, cakes and desserts crafted by the best in Brevard and you’ll have the opportunity to vote for your favorite sweet treat, helping to crown the winner of the prestigious “Brevard’s Best Chocolate Fix of 2026”.

In addition to decadent chocolate delights, we’ll be offering savory appetizers and plenty of fun activities throughout the event. Festival attendees can also participate in our exciting raffle (bring your address labels) featuring amazing, themed baskets. You don’t have to be present to win, so be sure to get your tickets and take a chance on some fantastic prizes.

Tickets and Information