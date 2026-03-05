Florida Friendly Landscaping Seminar at the Melbourne Auditorium March 21st, 2026

Save the date for the 2026 Florida Friendly Landscaping Seminar!

This is a free event that is geared toward adults.

Come join us on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at the Melbourne Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors open at 8:15 a.m.

There will be a plant sale, garden and landscape-related vendors, field expert presentations, and free coffee.

This is a sustainable event. Please bring a reusable bottle for water and coffee. All food, plates and silverware will be composted by Eaton Worms.

The 2026 Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Seminar with presentations, raffles, vendors, and some wonderful speakers! If you love nature and plants, you don't want to miss this amazing free event.

https://www.eventbrite.com/.../florida-friendly...

Hope to see you there!