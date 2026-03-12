The Space Coast Chapter works to protect the beaches and surf breaks for all of Brevard County.

Our Beaches Mean So Much To Us

They are where we live, where we work, and where we come to play. This is why our network of staff experts, volunteers, and members are determined to keep our beaches accessible for all to enjoy. Many coastal states have an insufficient number of public beach access points, with some states averaging less than one access point for every ten miles of shoreline. Access to the beach is threatened every day. From locked gates to restricted hours, from exclusive developments to economic barriers, these threats all limit access to our public beaches. We believe that beaches should be accessible to everyone. Our network of chapters, clubs and volunteers are determined to keep our beaches accessible for all to enjoy.

To help combat this problem, the Surfrider Foundation works with decision-making bodies to evaluate each beach access issue that arises. We also pursue litigation to ensure full and fair access to all beaches, for all people. In instances of existing public coastal access, we believe that the access must be retained or that new and increased opportunities should be provided—especially to those beaches or areas that offer recreational activities. Being able to access the places we love is something we take very seriously. We protect and preserve access to these places so that we can enjoy them.

Surfrider Space Coast