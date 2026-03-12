Waterway Warriors - Boots On the Ground Making a Difference!

This Saturday we’re taking on the Eau Gallie Causeway — and we need your help.

The Eau Gallie Causeway spans the Indian River Lagoon, one of the most important and beautiful ecosystems in Florida. Unfortunately, trash from roadways and embankments often ends up directly in the water.

That’s where our community steps in.

This weekend, the Waterway Warriors will be gathering at Squid Lips to tackle this area together. In just two hours, volunteers like you can help remove trash before it reaches the lagoon — protecting dolphins, manatees, fish, birds, and the wildlife that depend on clean water.

What we’ve seen time and time again is this:

When this community shows up, incredible things happen.

A few hours of work turns into cleaner shorelines, healthier waterways, and visible change that benefits everyone who lives here.

So grab a friend, coworker, or family member and come stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us for the lagoon.

Saturday, March 14

8:00–10:00 AM (We start on time!)

Squid Lips – Eau Gallie Causeway

1477 Pineapple Ave, Melbourne, FL

Closed-toed shoes are required

No children under 12 permitted

Minors 12–17 must bring a signed Minor Permission Form

Let’s make a huge impact together and keep trash out of the lagoon!

Bring your community spirit and we’ll bring the cleanup gear!

