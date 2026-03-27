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Coastal Connection

Brevard Association for Advancement of the Blind Hosts a Dining in the Dark Luncheon April 18, 2026

By Terri Wright
Published March 27, 2026 at 7:41 AM EDT
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The Brevard Association for the Advancement of the Blind (BAAB) is committed to empowering individuals who are visually impaired, blind, and legally blind to achieve independence and lead fulfilling lives. Established

in 1966 and headquartered in Satellite Beach, Brevard County, FL, our non-profit organization provides comprehensive support and resources tailored to meet the unique needs of our community. At BAAB, we believe in the potential of every individual and are dedicated to creating a world where people with visual impairments can thrive with dignity and respect.

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright