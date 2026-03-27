Brevard Association for Advancement of the Blind Hosts a Dining in the Dark Luncheon April 18, 2026

The Brevard Association for the Advancement of the Blind (BAAB) is committed to empowering individuals who are visually impaired, blind, and legally blind to achieve independence and lead fulfilling lives. Established

in 1966 and headquartered in Satellite Beach, Brevard County, FL, our non-profit organization provides comprehensive support and resources tailored to meet the unique needs of our community. At BAAB, we believe in the potential of every individual and are dedicated to creating a world where people with visual impairments can thrive with dignity and respect.

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