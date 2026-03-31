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Coastal Connection

The Melbourne Chamber Music Society presents THE MIRO STRING QUARTET Friday, 7:30 PM, April 17, 2026

By Terri Wright
Published March 31, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
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The Miró Quartet is one of America’s most celebrated and dedicated string quartets, having been labeled by The New Yorker as “furiously committed” and noted by the Cleveland Plain Dealer for its “exceptional tonal focus and interpretive intensity.”

Formed in 1995, the Miró Quartet was awarded first prize at several national and international competitions including the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Naumburg Chamber Music Competition.

Program:

George Walker Lyric for StringsCaroline Shaw Microfictions, Vol. 1Samuel Barber Quartet #1 in B MinorDvorak Quartet in F Major, Op. 96

Melbourne Chamber Music

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright