The Melbourne Chamber Music Society presents THE MIRO STRING QUARTET Friday, 7:30 PM, April 17, 2026

The Miró Quartet is one of America’s most celebrated and dedicated string quartets, having been labeled by The New Yorker as “furiously committed” and noted by the Cleveland Plain Dealer for its “exceptional tonal focus and interpretive intensity.”

Formed in 1995, the Miró Quartet was awarded first prize at several national and international competitions including the Banff International String Quartet Competition and the Naumburg Chamber Music Competition.

Program:

George Walker Lyric for StringsCaroline Shaw Microfictions, Vol. 1Samuel Barber Quartet #1 in B MinorDvorak Quartet in F Major, Op. 96

Melbourne Chamber Music