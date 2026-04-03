The League of Women Voters Space Coast Hosts an Education Forum: The Future for Brevard Public Schools? Millage, Sales Tax, and more. April 6, 2026
The Future for Brevard Public Schools? Millage, Sales Tax and more
Date and Time
Monday, April 6, 2026, 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM
Location
Martin Andersen Senior Center (building 1, look for signs in parking lots)
1025 S. Florida Avenue
Rockledge, FL 32955
USA
Registration Info
Registration is not Required
About this event
We will be presenting info on and discussing upcoming issues regarding our schools, including the half-cent sales tax and millage questions that will be on the ballot in this year's elections.
Panel guests: Superintendent Dr Mark Rendell; School Board member Katye Campbell; Teachers' Union VP Vanessa Skipper; and oversight committee member Kathryn Rudloff. The program will be recorded. NO campaign dress or accessories, please.
Doors open at 5:30 PM, starts at 6.
FREE Public attendance-- INVITE your interested friends, and spread the word!
**Talk with Suzanne or Gina about VOLUNTEERING! It's exciting and easy.