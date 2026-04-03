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Coastal Connection

The League of Women Voters Space Coast Hosts an Education Forum: The Future for Brevard Public Schools? Millage, Sales Tax, and more. April 6, 2026

By Terri Wright
Published April 3, 2026 at 7:31 AM EDT
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The Future for Brevard Public Schools? Millage, Sales Tax and more

Date and Time

Monday, April 6, 2026, 5:30 PM until 8:00 PM

Location

Martin Andersen Senior Center (building 1, look for signs in parking lots)
1025 S. Florida Avenue
Rockledge, FL 32955
USA

Registration Info

Registration is not Required

About this event

We will be presenting info on and discussing upcoming issues regarding our schools, including the half-cent sales tax and millage questions that will be on the ballot in this year's elections.

Panel guests: Superintendent Dr Mark Rendell; School Board member Katye Campbell; Teachers' Union VP Vanessa Skipper; and oversight committee member Kathryn Rudloff. The program will be recorded. NO campaign dress or accessories, please.

Doors open at 5:30 PM, starts at 6.

FREE Public attendance-- INVITE your interested friends, and spread the word!

**Talk with Suzanne or Gina about VOLUNTEERING! It's exciting and easy.

League of Women Voters Space Coast

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright