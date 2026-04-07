Florida Tech's Evans Library Hosts Two Great Events. Reel Reads April 8th & Connecting Culture April 10th 2026

April is buzzing with excitement at Evans Library!

From engaging author talks to thought-provoking film discussions and community programs, there’s something for every curious mind. Don’t miss out—come explore, learn, and connect with us!

Reel Reads: Jaws

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

5:30 p.m. EDT

Digital Scholarship Lab

Free

Dive into a dynamic conversation about Jaws—more than 50 years after it first made waves! Florida Tech faculty will break down what the film gets right about sharks…and what’s simply Hollywood fiction.

Library Association of Brevard Continuing Education Seminar

Friday, April 10, 2026

2:00–4:00 p.m. EDT

Digital Scholarship Lab

Free

Take a journey through Brevard County’s rich history, culture, and innovation! Explore local museums, enjoy light refreshments, and stick around for exciting door prizes.

Ready to join us?

Check out all upcoming events and register here:

https://floridatech.campuslabs.com/engage/events?query=evans%20library