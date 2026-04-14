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Coastal Connection

Cocoa Beach Rotary Offers Exchange Student Opportunities

By Terri Wright
Published April 14, 2026 at 7:42 AM EDT
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Study abroad programs create worlds of possibilities, lifelong memories and new friendships for both students and the families they live with during their time away. Designed for high school students, Rotary Exchange offers a fun, yet safe way to travel and immerse yourself in another country.

Be an Exchange Student

Get ready for the adventure of a lifetime. Travel abroad for an entire year or four weeks.

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What Parents Need to Know

Learn travel abroad benefits for your teen and why Rotary is one of the safest programs.

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Become a Host Family

Enrich the lives of your family and an exchange student by opening your home and hearts.

Find Out More

Cocoa Beach Rotary Contact

Coastal Connection
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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright