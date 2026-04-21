Project SeaSafe Clean Water Collective April 25-26, 2026

The weekend event brings together hands-on conservation and community efforts to protect local waterways. Organizers say the goal is simple: If you love the water, you help take care of it.

Highlights include clam restoration that puts millions of clams into the Indian River Lagoon, mangrove planting, oyster garden workshops and a waterway cleanup.

The Clean Water Collective happens Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Old Fish House. It features hands-on conservation projects, kids’ activities, vendors and education.

Led by Cory Redwine and supported by leaders like Dr. Todd Osborne, the day includes:

Clam restoration, including drone drops

More than 5,000 mangroves potted and ready for planting, with live demos

Oyster garden workshops with CCA

IGFA youth education and conservation booths

Boat care and environmental demos

Great White Shark tagging workshop with Capt. Jimmy Armel

Kids’ activities, vendors and community engagement

Live art by Dennis Friel, Derek Redwine and others

The Waterway Warriors Cleanup, led by Randy Nolan and Waterway Warriors, takes place Sunday, April 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Old Fish House. Participants who bring back a full trash bag by 1 p.m. will get a raffle entry and a participant lunch.

Project SeaSafe partners with groups such as UF Whitney Lab, New Swell Restoration, CCA and IGFA to make real improvements to the lagoon and fisheries.

For information about any of these events or to sign up, visit projectseasafe.com.