The Brevard Discovery Garden & Backyard Beekeepers Host Spring Fling April 25th, 2026

We’re thrilled to announce the FIRST EVER collaboration between UF/IFAS Brevard Extension master gardeners, Brevard Discovery Garden, and Brevard Backyard Beekeepers Inc.

Join us for the 4th Annual Spring Fling & Bees, Butterflies & Blooms Festival, Saturday, April 25, 2026

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

UF/IFAS Extension Brevard Discovery Garden

This year will be BIGGER and BETTER than ever!

Come ready to explore, learn, and enjoy:

Florida-Friendly & native plant sale, Beekeeping presentations, Garden demonstrations, Educational talks & workshops happening throughout the day, Environmental exhibits, Children’s programs, Food trucks & local vendors

There will be so much to do, see, enjoy, and learn—you won’t want to miss it!

Some workshops and presentations have limited space—be sure to sign up on our Eventbrite page:

https://www.eventbrite.com/.../ufifas-extension-brevard...

Follow our page for more updates as we get closer!— with Brevard Backyard Beekeepers Inc.