Five Edgewood students raise awareness about eating disorders

As members of HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America), Suhanya Bhattacharyya, Ashley Thankachan, Shan Patel, Leo Killen, and Aryan Thakkar developed a peer-led project focused on the realities of eating disorders — not just the clinical facts, but the emotional and social pressures behind them.

An estimated 30 million Americans will experience an eating disorder at some point in their lives, according to research from John Hopkins Medicine. Even so, public understanding often falls short, shaped by visible stereotypes like drastic weight loss or extreme behaviors. The result is that many cases go unnoticed.

“The goal of every lesson is to be as entertaining and educational as possible,” said Killen, 15. “With this said, I hope that every student is able to acknowledge that eating disorders are significant and should be recognized as an issue in early adolescence.”

As part of their project, they’ve stepped into middle and high school classrooms across the area as peer educators, leading interactive presentations, activities and discussions designed to resonate with students their own age. Their goal is simple but urgent — to make the conversation more relatable, reduce stigma and ensure young people know where to turn for help before a struggle becomes a crisis.

A big part of the problem, Thankachan said, is social media. To further spread awareness, the group created an Instagram account to share information and resources.

“We post weekly and daily doses to keep viewers educated on this serious and complex topic,” Bhattacharyya said. “Our main goal for this account is to reach as many people as possible and make a strong impact in our community. “

From classroom project to international stage

Their project struck a chord with HOSA judges, earning them first-place honors at both the regional and state levels in the health education category, which involves teaching students about important health topics in engaging and informative ways. The team is now preparing to compete in the international competition.

In addition to spreading awareness, they've also raised approximately $1,100, which they donated to the National Eating Disorders Association to support their ongoing efforts.

You can follow their journey on Instagram at @HOSA_HealthEd. And to support their mission, donations can be made via the link in their bio.