Melbourne Chamber Music Society Presents their 26-27 International Concert Series

We are happy to present our 49th anniversary season!We are thrilled to announce our 2026-2027 International Concert Series!

You will not want to miss this outstanding 6-concert season! The Early Bird season ticket price of $140 is valid through June 30th. After that date, the season ticket is $160. These incredible season ticket prices are made possible by the many generous donations we receive. Thank you for each and every one!

Performance Venue:

Our concerts are enjoyed in St. Marks United Methodist Church, 2030 N. A1A in Indialantic, FL. The church is an intimate setting with superb acoustics. Each concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and lasts approximately two hours.

IMPORTANT- St. Marks is now called “Resurrection Grace Methodist Church”, same location and the same wonderful people and acoustics!

Questions? Call us! (321) 213-5100

Melbourne Chamber Music Society