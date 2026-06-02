The Longest Day • Longest Ride Alzheimer’s Charity Event & Locals Luau at Sebastian Inlet June 20, 2026

The Longest Day • Longest Ride Alzheimer’s Charity Event & Locals Luau! 💜

🏄‍♂️🌴 SURF, SUNSETS & SUMMER VIBES FOR A CAUSE 🌴🏄‍♀️

When: June 20, 2026

Where: Sebastian Inlet State Park

Cost: $2 per car

Why: Help support the fight against Alzheimer’s.

How: Grab your flip flops, throw on your favorite Hawaiian shirt, and join us at the beautiful Sebastian Inlet for the ultimate summer celebration the Longest Day • Longest Ride Alzheimer’s Charity Event & Locals Luau! 💜☀️

As the sun rises over the ocean, the beach comes alive with surfing, live music, family-friendly games, fishing fun, island vibes, and nonstop summer energy during this unforgettable community event.

🌊 This is more than just a beach party it’s a day filled with fun, friendship, and purpose as we come together to support families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

Bring the whole crew and enjoy:

🏄 Surf Contest for All Ages

🌴 Limbo Contests

🌺 Hula Hoop Competitions

🥥 Wiffle Chip Battles

👣 Three-Legged Races

🎣 Fishing Challenge Fun

🔥 Survivor-Style Challenges

🎶 Live Music & Beach Hangouts

🎁 Raffles, Auctions & More!

Whether you’re catching waves, dancing barefoot in the sand, or simply soaking in the tropical atmosphere, the Locals Luau is all about celebrating summer, community, and making unforgettable memories together Sebastian-style. 🌺

Most importantly, every smile, every laugh, and every dollar raised helps support the fight against Alzheimer’s.

💜 DONATE HERE:

The Longest Day Local Luau Donations Page

🌴 SPONSORSHIP & CONTEST INFO:

Sebastian Chamber Sponsorship Registration

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