Celebrate the 4th at Green Gables!

AMERICA's 250th Birthday - Again this year, Fireworks Viewing for the City of Melbourne's, MELBOOM 2026 July 4th Fireworks, from the lawn of Green Gables.

There will be:

Patriotic Music

Hot Dog Combo for $5

Children's Game Area

Pie Eating Contest

Carnival Games

Sack Races

Water available for purchase.

Cost is $15 per car (with a maximum of 4 adults) or

$20 per car at the door.

IF SPACE IS AVAILABLE.

Only ticket holders may park on Green Gables property. Overflow parking and non-ticketed vehicles will park at Reflections, located at the light to the North of Green Gables.

Gates will open at 6:30 pm and close immediately following the Melbourne Fireworks show.

Bring your lawn chairs!

NO SMOKING, open flame, personal fireworks, or alcoholic beverages are allowed on the grounds of Green Gables.

The house will NOT be open for tours that evening. Tours will continue to be available on Saturdays from 10-2.

Buy Tickets Now

