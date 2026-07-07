Bioluminescent Paddle with the Friends of the Thousand Islands, July 22nd, 2026.

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Join the Friends of the Thousand Islands for an amazing opportunity to experience the bioluminescence of the Indian River Lagoon.

Wednesday, July 22nd. 8 pm at the Cocoa Beach Pavilion Kayak ramp

More info: friendsofthethousandisland@gmail.com

The Friends of the Thousand Islands is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on protecting, maintaining, and enhancing the Thousand Islands Sanctuary, located in the Banana River Lagoon in Brevard County, Florida. friendsofthethousandislands.org+1.

Their mission includes educating the public about the sanctuary’s ecological value, encouraging financial contributions, supporting preservation activities, and promoting passive recreation and educational programs

Bioluminescence is the production of light by an organism as the result of a chemiluminescence reaction.[1] It occurs in a wide variety of organisms, including marine vertebrates and invertebrates, terrestrial arthropods such as fireflies, some fungi, and microorganisms such as some bacteria and dinoflagellates.