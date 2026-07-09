Space Coast Regional Friends Group Offers Scholarships for Florida Master Naturalist Classes

Space Coast Regional Friends Group

We are a group of graduates of the Florida Master Naturalist Program working to promote conservation through education in our communities. We are looking for members from any Florida county who want to continue their environmental education activities and outreach with fellow Naturalists. Graduates of one FMNP course module are eligible to become members of the Space Coast Regional Friends Group (SCRFG).

Current committees that you can become involved with are: Friends Activities and Events, Education and Outreach, Awards and Recognition, Membership, and Fundraising.

Scholarships

The Space Coast Regional Friends Group Scholarship Program is open to SCRFG members and non-members who are interested in taking another FMNP module, or their first. They are looking to deepen their knowledge and expand their field of experience across the many Florida ecosystems taught through the FMNP and are seeking financial assistance. Scholarships are awarded annually through the Awards and Recognition Committee and Board process, and announced at the SCRFG Annual Meeting. Applications for the scholarship can be submitted between January 1st and September 30th. Please complete the online SCRFG Scholarship Application. The recipient of the scholarship award will have one year from the date of the award to enroll in an FMNP module of their choice. Please read the SCRFG scholarship outline for rules and instructions before applying. If you have questions, please contact us at scrfg@spacecoastmasternaturalists.org.Become a Member

Membership dues are $20. To become a member, please fill out the SCRFG Membership Application.

Members are encouraged to participate in community service and volunteer activities. Types of volunteer time we encourage include volunteering at a nature center, volunteering for a non-profit organization focused on conservation and natural resources, leading hikes or talks, or staffing the Space Coast Regional Friends Group information booth at outreach events to help promote awareness, understanding, and respect for Florida's natural world.

Please consider donating to the FMNP Endowment Fund when you fill out your membership form. The FMNP Endowment Fund was created as a permanent endowment to help ensure the long-term sustainability of future Master Naturalists by funding a Florida Master Naturalist program coordinator in perpetuity. You can watch this short video to hear from Dr. Marty Main about the fund.

Your membership may be paid by Zelle (PREFERRED), PayPal, Credit Card, or check. Zelle payments go to treas@spacecoastmasternaturalists.org. If you would like to pay by check, please see the instructions on the SCRFG Membership Application. You can pay via PayPal using the PayPal payment option below.