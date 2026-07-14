IRL Sales Tax Referendum on the November Ballot 2026

The extensive, science-based Save Our Lagoon Project Plan was developed in July 2016 by a team of scientists, researchers, financial experts and lagoon restoration experts.

The Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition and Brevard residents stepped up and overwhelmingly voted in favor of the half-cent sales tax to fund the projects in this plan. The 100+ page plan was adopted by the Brevard County Commission and is currently being implemented.

Brevard County Half‑Cent Sales Tax Referendum

Brevard County is preparing to put a renewal of the Save Our Indian River Lagoon half‑cent sales tax on the November 2026 ballot. The tax, approved in 2016, funds projects to restore the Indian River Lagoon by reducing pollution, improving water quality, and upgrading wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, according to Spectrum News 13.

Purpose of the Tax

The Save Our Indian River Lagoon Program uses the tax revenue to:

Remove excess nitrogen and phosphorus pollution

Restore natural filtration systems

Upgrade septic systems to sewer service

Improve fish and wildlife habitat

Support public education and community involvement, Brevard County Government+1

Since 2016, the program has generated about $560 million in funding for Spectrum News 13+1. Projects include septic‑to‑sewer conversions, muck removal, stormwater treatment structures, and habitat restoration Spectrum News 13+1.

Renewal Details

If approved, the referendum would:

Renew the 10‑year half‑cent sales tax

Require all revenue to be deposited into a trust fund for lagoon restoration

for lagoon restoration Maintain citizen committee oversight and annual independent audits Brevard County Government

Public Input and Support

Brevard County commissioners held multiple public workshops in early 2026 to gather community feedback Spectrum News 13+1. Many residents, including local environmental groups, expressed strong support for continuing the tax, citing measurable improvements in water quality, fewer algae blooms, and returning seagrass in some areas WFTV.

Next Steps

Ballot date: November 2026

November 2026 Voter question: “To restore the Indian River Lagoon through infrastructure, capital improvements, and programs… shall Brevard County renew the existing Save Our Indian River Lagoon half‑cent sales tax for ten years?” Brevard County Government

“To restore the Indian River Lagoon through infrastructure, capital improvements, and programs… shall Brevard County renew the existing Save Our Indian River Lagoon half‑cent sales tax for ten years?” Brevard County Government Commissioner decision: Commissioners have already voted to move forward with the referendum Spectrum News 13.

For full details, including the draft ordinance and business impact statement, visit the Brevard County Save Our Indian River Lagoon site