Restore Our Shores' Research Reveals New Clues About Seagrass Growth Essential to the Lagoon's Recovery

Seagrass: the Indicator of Lagoon Health

For more than a decade, the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) has experienced extensive seagrass loss. Seagrass coverage and distribution are important indicators of lagoon health, and their growth and survival are key components of IRL restoration.

According to a recent report by the IRL National Estuary Program, a single acre of seagrass can produce over 10 tons of leaves per year, providing food, habitat, and nursery areas for a myriad of adult and juvenile vertebrates and invertebrates. It may also support as many as 40,000 fish and 50 million small invertebrates.

We’ve partnered with seagrass restoration experts for years, learning techniques for growing, planting, and monitoring seagrass in the IRL. In the spring of 2020, we planted our first seagrass restoration project and conducted regular monitoring.

In May of 2023, we significantly expanded the scope of our pilot seagrass planting projects. With funding provided by private donations and the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, 24 pilot seagrass beds were planted throughout the Brevard County portion of the Indian River Lagoon. These sites were selected throughout the lagoon to help Restore Our Shores better understand the success of seagrass plantings under different environmental conditions, to aid future conservation efforts.

In response to extensive seagrass loss in the IRL, the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program sought to partner with organizations that could help increase seagrass nursery capacity along the lagoon.

With funding from the National Estuary Program in 2023, Restore Our Shores (ROS) constructed two seagrass nurseries in Brevard: one in Melbourne Beach in partnership with Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, and another at Rockledge Gardens. These nurseries are growing seagrasses for planting in the IRL and are maintained with volunteer support.

There are seven seagrass species in the Indian River Lagoon, but ROS is currently focused on growing Halodule wrightii for restoration plantings because of its wide range of habitat conditions. The Melbourne Beach nursery supports large-scale grow-out tanks and separate, smaller research tanks for use by both the ROS team and our partners.

Help Us Restore Our Shores

Restore Our Shores needs your donations and/or volunteer time to reverse environmental damage. Take a look through our project sections to see the ways our volunteers are already helping. If you’re interested in learning more about Living Shorelines, sign up for our updates.

We Need You!

Biodiverse, resource-rich living shorelines need to be protected. East Coast Zoological Foundation's Restore Our Shores program is committed to providing the steps needed to stabilize our environment.

Help our programs by signing up at the link below or by filling out an application to bring a group to volunteer.

You can also email restoreourshores@brevardzoo.org to be added to the volunteer bulletin and receive notifications for every new opportunity posted!