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Coastal Connection

Florida Wildlife Hospital - A Hidden Gem in Our Community

By Terri Wright
Published August 6, 2026 at 7:06 AM EDT
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FWH is dedicated to providing compassionate and expert care to sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.
Our advanced veterinary hospital has a full-time veterinarian, as well as many other experienced staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to treat animals across more than 200 species.
Animals in need are rescued, rehabilitated, and released back into their natural habitats, ensuring they have a second chance at life.

We believe in the importance of education and community involvement. Through our outreach programs, we aim to inspire and educate the public about wildlife conservation and the critical role each of us plays in protecting our planet’s biodiversity.
Join us in our mission to keep wildlife wild. Whether through helping an animal in need, donating, or simply spreading the word, your support makes a difference.

Together, we can be wildlife heroes.

Daily hours of Operation: 9:00 am – 4:30 pm Sunday-Saturday

After Hours Dropoff Boxes Available from 4:30 pm – 9:00 am

Florida Wildlife Hospital

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright