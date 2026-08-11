Sunday Sampler East Moves to Sam's Island Music for September 6th Concert

Peace, Love and Larry! We are a month out from our next Sunday Sampler East concert (Sunday, September 6th) featuring the man, the master, the legend - Larry Mangum. Plus, this will be our first show at our new Merritt Island location - Sam's Island Music. So make plans to join us.

Also new - ADVANCE TICKET SALES - Just follow this link: https://pci.jotform.com/form/252426841957062

Opening the show is Lexi Long. You don't want to miss this one. Be sure to join us.

Our quarterly concerts feature the finest Florida-based performers.

Our new location is Sam's Island Music located at 465 North Courtenay Pkwy, Merritt Island, FL 32953.

Doors open at 1:30, opening act starts at 2, main act at 2:45. Donation of $15 (cash or credit card) requested.

This store has been a cornerstone of the Brevard County music community for 20+ years. The passing of original owner Sam Tritico last fall left us reeling, but new owner Dave Freeman has stepped up to continue the legacy and honor Sam's memory with the name change from Island Music to SAM'S Island Music AND the ongoing hosting of Writers Night at Nolan's Irish Pub (1st Mondays, monthly). The store's new affiliation with the Will McLean Foundation further solidifies Dave's commitment to supporting the best in live original music.

We will kick off the new quarterly series Sunday, Sept 6, with local opening act Lexi Long (https://lexilong.com/) starting at 2, and as our main act, a favorite of Florida folk festivals for decades, Larry Mangum (https://www.reverbnation.com/larrymangum; https://www.facebook.com/larry.mangum.9) accompanied by Rockledge's own Bob Bronar (https://www.facebook.com/bob.bronar).

The full year's line up is (all 1st Sundays of the month):

Sept 6 2026: Larry Mangum with opener Lexi Long

Dec 6 2026: Rod MacDonald with opener Dave Freeman

March 7 2027: Jeanie Sisinni Fitchen with opener Bob and Claire (aka Perfect Strangers)

June 6 2027: Sarah McCulloch with opener TBD

Sunday Sampler East Facebook

Sam's Island Music Facebook