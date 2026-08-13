Marine Resources Council Hosts Low Impact Development Conference October 22–23, 2026

Low Impact Development as a Shared Solution

MRC’s 6th Annual Low Impact Development Conference covers a full range of tools and highlights case studies that demonstrate cost-effective ways to achieve pollution load reductions, recharge groundwater aquifers, and prevent flooding. Following on last year’s success, the 2026 conference has a call for abstracts to encourage organizations across the region to share their projects, as well as a pre-conference field trip.

Registation is also available for exhibitors and sponsors. These opportunites allow for increased visibility and recognition, networking with potential customers, partners, and industry peers, and lead generation. Register today to secure your spot and take full advantage of marketing opportunities.

Youth Action Assembly

Over our 40+ year history, Marine Resources Council (MRC) has hosted 21 Community Action Assemblies. These are modeled after the American Assembly originated by Dwight Eisenhower at Columbia University — a think tank bringing together stakeholders to talk about policy challenges and solutions. Past MRC Action Assemblies have focused on communication, land planning, critical impact areas, seagrass, and more. This 2026 Assembly will be our 22nd and we want to hear from you!

This assembly is open to youth grades 7-12 who live, study, work, or spend time in the Indian River Lagoon watershed. You don’t need a science background. You don’t need prior activism experience. You do need to care about where you live and be willing to work alongside others who feel the same. Whether you’re a reader, a surfer, an artist, an athlete, or someone who has simply noticed that something feels wrong with the water — this assembly was built for you.

Find out more

