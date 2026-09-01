Waterway Warriors Brings out Passion for the Environment in Young Volunteers.

International Coastal Cleanup 2026

Saturday, September 19, 2026

8:00 am10:00 am

The Waterway Warriors are rallying the community to make a difference during International Coastal Cleanup Day 2026! In the spirit of collaboration, this year we’re teaming up with amazing partners across the county, including Keep Brevard Beautiful, Greenspace Water Alliance, and more—to protect our waterways and coastlines.

Our Waterway Warrior team leaders will be stationed at each location. We’ll sign in with the site host, pitch in with their cleanup process, and report back all data collection to the host organization.

*** WEAR CLOSED-TOED SHOES AND BRING YOUR OWN GRABBER AND BUCKET*** Waterway Warriors will NOT be bringing our typical supplies... make sure to bring your own!

Come with your community spirit, wear your bright yellow Waterway Warriors shirt, and show your pride as we work together to keep Brevard’s waterways clean and safe!

Saturday, September 19, 2026

8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

5 Cleanup Sites:

- Turkey Creek: Paddling Paradise

4220 Dixie Hwy, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Hosted by Greenspace Water Alliance

RESERVE YOUR SPOT: https://givebutter.com/lagooncleanup2026

- Highway 192: Ernest Koven-Hoven Riverside Park

at 200 N. Riverside Drive, Indialantic, FL 32903

Hosted by Greenspace Water Alliance

RESERVE YOUR SPOT: https://givebutter.com/lagooncleanup2026

- Eau Gallie Causeway: Eau Gallie Causeway Boat Ramp

at Eau Gallie Causeway (SR-518), Melbourne, FL 32935

Hosted by Greenspace Water Alliance

RESERVE YOUR SPOT: https://givebutter.com/lagooncleanup2026

- Pineda Causeway: POW / MIA Park

5995 N US Hwy 1, Melbourne, FL 32940

Hosted by Greenspace Water Alliance

RESERVE YOUR SPOT: https://givebutter.com/lagooncleanup2026

- Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center

1987 Scrub Jay Way, Melbourne, FL 32782

Hosted by Keep Brevard Beautiful

RESERVE YOUR SPOT: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/merritt-island-wildlife-refuge-cleanup-icc-2026-tickets-1998370392639?aff=oddtdtcreator

