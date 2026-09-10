Spearheaded locally by Keep Brevard Beautiful, International Coastal Clean Up Saturday, September 19, 2026.

INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP, an annual event, is on Saturday, September 19, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with multiple locations along Brevard County beaches and other waterways.

The International Coastal Cleanup event was founded by the Ocean Conservancy, with local efforts over the years being spearheaded by Keep Brevard Beautiful with help from our sponsors, community partners, municipalities and volunteers. This unique community-wide opportunity brings us all to key locations where we can make a difference supporting litter prevention and community cleanup programs.

Sponsors

Keep Brevard Beautiful is proud of the way we come together in Brevard for this annual event. Volunteers are encouraged to bring friends, family, and coworkers to enjoy fun, meaningful action. Volunteer service hours are available for pre-registered students.

How To Participate:

Choose a location. Each cleanup event will be run by a KBB Volunteer Site Captain.

Arrive at the desired location on Saturday, September 19th at the allocated time specified on the link.

Be prepared to have fun and act as a CITIZEN SCIENTIST for the day, by collecting and tallying litter.

Locations:

Click on a location for more information

Playalinda Beach Canaveral National Seashore

Buchanan Ave Cape Canaveral

4th Street South Cocoa Beach

Alan Shepard Park Cocoa Beach

Lori Wilson Park Cocoa Beach

Sidney Fischer Cocoa Beach

Cocoa Beach Pier Cocoa Beach

Ballard Park Melbourne

Steele Park Melbourne Beach

Ocean Park Melbourne Beach

Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge Merritt Island

MRC – Lagoon House Palm Bay

Pelican Beach Park Satellite Beach

Sandpoint Park Titusville