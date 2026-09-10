Spearheaded locally by Keep Brevard Beautiful, International Coastal Clean Up Saturday, September 19, 2026.
INTERNATIONAL COASTAL CLEANUP, an annual event, is on Saturday, September 19, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, with multiple locations along Brevard County beaches and other waterways.
The International Coastal Cleanup event was founded by the Ocean Conservancy, with local efforts over the years being spearheaded by Keep Brevard Beautiful with help from our sponsors, community partners, municipalities and volunteers. This unique community-wide opportunity brings us all to key locations where we can make a difference supporting litter prevention and community cleanup programs.
Sponsors
Keep Brevard Beautiful is proud of the way we come together in Brevard for this annual event. Volunteers are encouraged to bring friends, family, and coworkers to enjoy fun, meaningful action. Volunteer service hours are available for pre-registered students.
How To Participate:
- Choose a location. Each cleanup event will be run by a KBB Volunteer Site Captain.
- Arrive at the desired location on Saturday, September 19th at the allocated time specified on the link.
- Be prepared to have fun and act as a CITIZEN SCIENTIST for the day, by collecting and tallying litter.
Locations:
Click on a location for more information
Playalinda Beach Canaveral National Seashore
Buchanan Ave Cape Canaveral
4th Street South Cocoa Beach
Alan Shepard Park Cocoa Beach
Lori Wilson Park Cocoa Beach
Sidney Fischer Cocoa Beach
Cocoa Beach Pier Cocoa Beach
Ballard Park Melbourne
Steele Park Melbourne Beach
Ocean Park Melbourne Beach
Merritt Island Wildlife Refuge Merritt Island
MRC – Lagoon House Palm Bay
Pelican Beach Park Satellite Beach
Sandpoint Park Titusville