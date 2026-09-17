Florida End-of-Life Options Hosts a Meet & Greet Sunday September 20, 2026

Brevard County Meet & Greet at Wickham Park

September 9, 2026 Florida Death with Dignity

You’re Invited!

Join Florida End-of-Life Options for a casual Meet & Greet for Brevard County residents.

FREE Event – Refreshments Provided

Location : Wickham Park Community Center,2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL 32935

Date: September 20, 2026

Time: 1pm – 2:30pm.

Space is limited, so please RSVP!

Email rsvp@fl-elo.org

Curious about Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) and what is happening here in Florida?

Come join us for an engaging and informal gathering where you can learn, ask questions, share stories, and meet others who support expanding end-of-life options in Florida.

What You’ll Experience

Short Presentation on Medical Aid in Dying

Learn what MAiD is, who it is intended for, and the safeguards that are part of this end-of-life option

Q&A

Have questions? This is your opportunity to ask them and get answers

Healthcare Guest Speaker

Hear directly from a healthcare professional about Medical Aid in Dying and the role healthcare providers may play

Legislative Update

Find out where we stand in our effort to pass Medical Aid in Dying legislation in Florida and what you can do to help move it forward

Share Your Story & Connect

Meet others who believe Floridians deserve meaningful choices at the end of life. Whether you have a personal experience to share or simply want to learn more, you are welcome

Meet Tony Ray, President

You’ll have an opportunity to meet Tony Ray, President of Florida End-of-Life Options, and learn more about our organization, our mission, and how you can get involved.

Did You Know We Have A New Name?

You may know us as Florida Death with Dignity. We changed our name to Florida End-of-Life Options to better reflect our mission of educating Floridians about end-of-life choices and advocating for Medical Aid in Dying in Florida.

Come for the conversation. Stay for the connections.

Leave knowing more about how you can make a difference.

Space is limited, so please RSVP!

Email rsvp@fl-elo.org

We look forward to meeting you and sharing this important conversation about choice, compassion, and end-of-life options in Florida.