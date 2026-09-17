Melbourne Municipal Band's Adagio Sax Quartet Presents Pipes and Reeds September 27th, 2026

Pipes & Reeds: The Grand Scale of the Organ with the Agile Breath of the Sax

Adagio Sax Quartet with Suntree Pipe Organ

9/27/26, 3:00 PM

Suntree United Methodist Church

7400 N. Wickham Rd

Melbourne FL 32940

FREE CONCERT

https://www.mmband.org/concerts-and-dances/pipes-%26-reeds

Is there anything better than a sax quartet concert? Well, of course. Just add a pipe organ. The fabulous Adagio Sax Quartet is teaming up with the pipe organ at Suntree United Methodist Church to give you an unforgettable afternoon of dynamic musical entertainment.