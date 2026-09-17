Melbourne Municipal Band's Adagio Sax Quartet Presents Pipes and Reeds September 27th, 2026
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Pipes & Reeds: The Grand Scale of the Organ with the Agile Breath of the Sax
Adagio Sax Quartet with Suntree Pipe Organ
9/27/26, 3:00 PM
Suntree United Methodist Church
7400 N. Wickham Rd
Melbourne FL 32940
FREE CONCERT
https://www.mmband.org/concerts-and-dances/pipes-%26-reeds
Is there anything better than a sax quartet concert? Well, of course. Just add a pipe organ. The fabulous Adagio Sax Quartet is teaming up with the pipe organ at Suntree United Methodist Church to give you an unforgettable afternoon of dynamic musical entertainment.