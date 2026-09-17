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Coastal Connection

Melbourne Municipal Band's Adagio Sax Quartet Presents Pipes and Reeds September 27th, 2026

By Terri Wright
Published September 17, 2026 at 7:45 AM EDT
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Pipes & Reeds: The Grand Scale of the Organ with the Agile Breath of the Sax

Adagio Sax Quartet with Suntree Pipe Organ

9/27/26, 3:00 PM

Suntree United Methodist Church
7400 N. Wickham Rd
Melbourne FL 32940

FREE CONCERT

https://www.mmband.org/concerts-and-dances/pipes-%26-reeds

Is there anything better than a sax quartet concert? Well, of course. Just add a pipe organ. The fabulous Adagio Sax Quartet is teaming up with the pipe organ at Suntree United Methodist Church to give you an unforgettable afternoon of dynamic musical entertainment.

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Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright