Florida Climate Week- October 5th -11th, 2026

Now in its sixth year, Florida Climate Week (FCW) is a powerful celebration of engagement, education, and collective action focused on climate and resilience challenges facing our state. This hybrid, weeklong initiative invites all Floridians to tune in to expert-led virtual sessions, connect through community events, take meaningful action, and amplify their voices for a sustainable future.

Best of all, Florida Climate Week is free and open to all. We believe that everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future, and we invite you to join us in this important conversation. So whether you’re a concerned citizen, a student, or a community leader, we welcome you to be part of Florida Climate Week and help us take action toward a brighter future for all.

The Florida Climate Week initiative returns October 5 to 11, 2026.

Events will take place virtually on the Whova platform and in–person across the state of Florida. In-Person Events

Experience Florida Climate Week in your community through hands-on activities, educational workshops, panel discussions, beach cleanups, guided nature walks, networking events, film screenings, family-friendly activities, and more. View the line-up.

.Virtual Events

Join Florida Climate Week from anywhere with live and on-demand webinars, panel discussions, workshops, presentations, and interactive conversations on the Whova platform. Learn from experts and explore practical solutions, all from the comfort of your home or office. View the agenda.