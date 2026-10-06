Florida Tech's Homecoming 2026 October 18–24

Join us for the HOCO 2-Miler, a scenic run/walk through Florida Tech’s beautiful campus that invites all fitness levels to move, connect, and celebrate together.

Homecoming Fest

Homecoming Fest offers the perfect way to experience the heart of Homecoming in a lively, laid-back setting. Join us for food and drinks, a variety of family-friendly activities and live music.

Sports Hall of Fame - SOLD OUT

Celebrate the Florida Tech Sports Hall of Fame 2026 class in this special ceremony, celebrating the enduring achievements and contributions of these Panthers who have helped define Florida Tech Athletics.

Panther Paths: Choose your own Homecoming adventure with Panther Paths—a collection of social gatherings where you can connect with fellow Panthers and explore shared interests.

All experiences are open to alumni, students, staff, faculty, and Panther families*. Please see the recommended schedules below and register today!

*Families must be registered for Family Weekend through Student Life. Register here.