Make a Green Noise: “Community Led, Policy Driven” Saturday, October 24, 2026

🌎 Make a Green Noise: “Community Led, Policy Driven”

Saturday, October 24 | 9:00 AM–1:00 PM | Joseph N. Davis Community Center, Melbourne

Our 9th Make a Green Noise Environmental Justice Forum will focus on moving environmental justice work beyond individual projects and demonstrations toward broader, community-driven policy change.

We’ll bring together residents, youth, community organizations, technical experts, and decision-makers to discuss local resilience challenges, elevate community voices, and explore how residents can help shape the policies that affect their neighborhoods.

The forum is free, includes breakfast and lunch, and will be followed by an optional tour of the Jackson Street Food Forest from 1:00–2:00 PM.

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