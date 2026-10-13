Providence Connects Hosts 2026 World Dignity Day Breakfast on October 22nd

2026 World Dignity Day Breakfast Thursday, October 22 nd, 8:00 to 9:30 AM Melbourne Hilton Rialto Purchase Sponsorships &

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For decades, both organizations have served as lifelines for our neighbors, united by a shared commitment to providing food, housing, and essential supports—including access to healthcare and employment resources.

Rooted in compassion and guided by the voices of the community, each organization evolved over time—listening, adapting, and expanding services to meet the changing and growing needs of those experiencing hardship. That legacy of responsiveness and care has led us to a pivotal moment in our story.

Today, we move forward together as Providence Connects—one organization, strengthened by our shared history and united by a single mission: to deepen our impact and better serve those most in need, now and for generations to come.

The story of Providence Connects is built on three pillars of service:

Food Distribution

Housing

Outreach

Providence Connects walks with our neighbors from surviving to thriving by providing food, housing, and trusted support.