Verdi Eco School Hosts Halloween Fun!

The NOT SO SCARY Dark Garden: Undergrowth

Fri, Oct 16

| Verdi EcoSchool - Eau Gallie

Join us for this family friendly version of The Dark Garden interactive experience on the same day as Halloween in the District! No jump scares and some creepiness but a ton of not-too-scary fun for the whole family!

Oct 16, 2026, 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Verdi EcoSchool - Eau Gallie, 1851 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

The Dark Garden: Undergrowth

Oct 16, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Verdi EcoSchool - Eau Gallie, 1851 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

An Immersive, interactive horror experience for individuals 18 and up. Your presence has been requested. This file has remained sealed for decades. What you're about to enter was never meant to be found. Will you stop the garden... ...or help it grow?

Halloween in the District - Spooky Hayride/Cemetery Tours

Oct 24, 2026, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rossetter House Museum Office, 1320 Highland Ave, Melbourne, FL 32935, USA

Add drop off at Not So Scary Dark Garden or Dark Garden: Undergrowth for a discount. Come and learn some spooky history during Halloween in the District!