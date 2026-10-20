Exploring Florida’s Sacred Waters Monday, November 6, 2026 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm Evans Library, Florida Tech

Exploring Florida’s Sacred Waters —

Florida Tech will host “Exploring Florida’s Sacred Waters” on November 6 at 6:00 pm, featuring Dr. Victoria Machado, exploring the spiritual and cultural connections to Florida’s waters through the lens of environmental humanities Florida Humanities.

Event Overview

This Florida Talks program, organized by Florida Humanities in partnership with the Community Foundation for Brevard, examines how Floridians can understand the state’s waters in the context of the sacred, the holy, or the divine. It blends historical perspectives with contemporary environmental movements, highlighting cultural connections to water and the environmental practices inspired by them Florida Humanities.

Speaker

Dr. Victoria Machado

Assistant Professor of Environmental Studies, Rollins College, Winter Park, FL

PhD in Religious Studies (Religion in the Americas & Religion & Nature, University of Florida)

Research focus: environmental humanities, spirituality, and Florida’s waterways

Co‑editor of the De Gruyter Handbook of Religion and Social Change (2026) and contributor to other forthcoming handbooks Florida Humanities

Date & Time

Date: Monday, November 6, 2026

Monday, November 6, 2026 Time: 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm Florida Humanities

Location

Evans Library, Florida Institute of Technology

150 W. University Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Florida Humanities

Parking & Access

Parking Lot 16 (Melbourne, FL 32901)

From Lot 16, walk opposite the street toward the covered pedestrian bridge with an accessible ramp. After crossing, Evans Library is the large building on the left. Enter through the double doors Florida Humanities.

Cost & Registration

Additional Notes

Event is in‑person and part of Florida Humanities’ public programming funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities Florida Humanities.

and part of Florida Humanities’ public programming funded in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities Florida Humanities. No age restriction; open to all community members.

Tip: Arrive early to allow time for parking and navigation to Evans Library, and check the Florida Humanities site for any updates before attending