Bocas Film Festival and Mall Con come together at Merritt Square Mall Saturday, November 7th, 2026

ONE AWESOME LOCATION. TWO GREAT EVENTS!

Merritt Square Mall, Saturday, November 7th, 2026.

Get ready for a full day of comics, creators, actors, movies, cars, and independent entertainment as Mall Con and Bocas Film Fest come together at Merritt Square Mall!

MALL CON FREE TO ATTEND!

Meet independent comic creators, artists, actors, and vendors, discover original comics and artwork, enjoy our live stage, and check out our special vehicle showcase featuring the Zee Balm Zombie Truck, Amy the 2001 Monte Carlo, and the Savior Impala — a 1967 Chevy Impala Supernatural tribute car!

BOCAS FILM FEST TICKETED SCREENINGS!

Then head into GQT Merritt Square 16 IMAX for Bocas Film Fest and experience independent films on the big screen, meet filmmakers and actors, and enjoy official selections and special presentations.

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