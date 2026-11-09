Recycle Brevard: Fix it! Don't Pitch It. Front Street Civic Center, Saturday, November 14, 2026

Recycle Brevard Fix it!

At Front Street Civic Center in Melbourne, Saturday, November 14 @ 10 A.M.-2 P.M. 2205 Front Street, Melbourne, FL 32901

Recycle Brevard Fix It! is a new event, inspired by the Orange County Fix It! Don't Pitch It is a community event that Recycle Brevard is bringing to Brevard County, FL this year with the help of our incredible partners, Brevard County Solid Waste Department and the City of Melbourne, FL.

The goal is to promote Reuse and Recycling - promote fixing things to enable reuse while offering the opportunity to also recycle unfixable electronics.

Community members will bring their items to the event so they can be mended, adjusted, calibrated, repaired - fixed! That way, items can continue to be used and not sent to the landfill.

Unfixable electronics - deemed unfixable at the event or beforehand - will be collected for recycling.

Are you a tinkerer, amateur or professional fixer willing to help us in this effort? Please fill out this form and submit an application. We will review all applications and reach out to you to discuss details.

Do you have something that needs adjustments or repair? Maybe one of our Volunteer Fixers can help - register to participate here!

Would you like to volunteer at the event? Sign up online.

If you have any questions before then, feel free to contact us at events@RecycleBrevard.org.