Stabilize Revitalize Presents Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam Saturday, April 14, 2026

Join Us for the 2nd Annual Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam 2026!

Get ready for an epic day in the sun at the Pick, Paddle & Play Beach Jam! Whether you're into paddleboarding, beach games, or just hanging out with great vibes, this in-person event has got you covered. Bring your friends, soak up the sun, and jump into the fun — it's all happening live and in person. Don’t miss out on the action-packed 2nd Annual Beach Jam of 2026!

This year's Beach Jam is a cancer fundraiser and awareness festival. It's free to attend, and every donation, raffle ticket and purchase on the day supports CareBag and Friends in Pink, two local nonprofits that help people facing cancer and their families, along with our host, Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce. Be sure to stop by the Community Resource Village, where local nonprofits, including veterans' groups, set up free tents to share what they do and the resources they offer. Come for the music and the sunshine, and help us support neighbors going through cancer.

For more information, visit our website: Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce

Check out our Facebook Event Page

Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce is hosting a full-day event featuring live music, paddleboarding, food trucks, and local vendors from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with Brothers Within headlining.

It's free, and proceeds benefit Friends in Pink. Eight bands, benefiting Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce, Friends in Pink, and CareBag.

Puzzle piece, farm animal sanctuary and Jill’s better than therapy. Rocks will be here on Saturday. Come support this great cause in Fort Pierce at the Causeway, Cove Marina from 10 to 8.

Eventbrite Link