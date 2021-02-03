weVenture offers a variety of services
We venture to ignite the power of women entrepreneurs.
We fulfill our mission by providing the following services:
- No cost, one-on-one consultations
- Low-cost business education seminars and workshops
- IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program
- CEO Peer Groups
- Purposeful networking events
- Leadership development opportunities for professional women
Since our nonprofit program was established in 2007 in Melbourne, Florida on the campus of Florida Tech, we have:
- Trained over 12,000 clients
- Helped over 62 business owners grow and expand their businesses through the IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program
- Helped clients to create and maintain 47 jobs in the past 12 months
- Helped clients to increase revenues of more than 40% on average
Our team of 7 staff members and over 75 volunteers work to ensure that our clients are successful unto the economic benefit of all.In 2019-2020*, weVENTURE:
- Served 654 unique clients TOTAL. Counseling, education, and group trainings
- 8 NEW businesses launched and clients created 86 NEW jobs
- Assisted 119 busineses with accessing private funding or applying for federal loans and relief programs
- 308 clients attended our 21 COVID response webinars. May - Sep., and we have formed 5 Peer Groups to help support businesses in this difficult time
- 280 clients received 1:1 counselling for a total of 895 hours of direct counseling. 27% COVID specific and 73% general business support; of which 84% were female and 16% were male clients
- 30 IGNITE clients graduated the program in 2019-2010, up from 21 in 2018-2019. 18 sponsored by CARES funding, at no cost to them
- 454 individuals registered for 2020 Virtual IMPACT Summit and a dozen watch parties were hosted
- 7 GEMS program graduates and 12 emerging leaders graduated from ATHENA NextGen Leadership Program