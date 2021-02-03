weVenture offers a variety of services

We venture to ignite the power of women entrepreneurs.

We fulfill our mission by providing the following services:

No cost, one-on-one consultations

Low-cost business education seminars and workshops

IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program

CEO Peer Groups

Purposeful networking events

Leadership development opportunities for professional women

Since our nonprofit program was established in 2007 in Melbourne, Florida on the campus of Florida Tech, we have:

Trained over 12,000 clients

Helped over 62 business owners grow and expand their businesses through the IGNITE 360® Mentoring Program

Helped clients to create and maintain 47 jobs in the past 12 months

Helped clients to increase revenues of more than 40% on average

Our team of 7 staff members and over 75 volunteers work to ensure that our clients are successful unto the economic benefit of all.In 2019-2020*, weVENTURE:

