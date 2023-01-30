African American Read In

Join us February 10th at 6:30 pm for an inspiring evening honoring the voices of Black Resistance through music, literature and performance. This event is all ages, free, and open to the public.

“WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED”:EXPLORING BLACK RESISTANCE IN AMERICAN ARTS AND LITERATURE

Presented by Evans Library and the School of Arts and Communication (SAC).

African American Chronology in Brevard County: A Living History

Timeline and photos provided by members of SAC.