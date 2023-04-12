Evans Library After Hours Event: The Last Picture Show

Join us for a showing of the short documentary film:

The Last Picture Show by local director, Eric Emerick.

Florida Tech alumna Rene Griffith, an abstract expressionist painter living in Indialantic, was the last artist to display artwork in the now-closed Foosaner Art Museum in Melbourne. The last exhibition, Abstraction: Retrospective Memories, was held March 20 through June 19, 2021.

Join us at the Evans Library on Friday, April 14 for a viewing of the movie, a short talk by independent filmmaker Eric Emerick about making the film and documenting the exhibition. The film won the People’s Choice award at the Melbourne Independent Filmmakers Festival (MIFF) in December 2021 and was again featured at the Central Florida CineFest (CFCF) in November 2022.

A more in-depth talk by Rene Griffith follows along with a Q&A session. As an artist and visual storyteller who creates mixed-media paintings that evoke memories and feelings, she will talk about her passion for abstract art and the creation of her series, Inner Landscapes, which was created specifically for the Foosaner exhibition.

Light refreshments will be served.

Evans Library, first floor. 150 W. University Blvd. Melbourne, 32901

Parking on Babcock Street north of University Blvd.

Both covered bridges lead to the library