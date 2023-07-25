Florida Tech's New President Dr. Nicklow Speaks About the University's Exciting Future

A message from President Nicklow

Hello, Panthers!

It has been great getting settled here on campus the last few weeks and getting to know the Florida Tech team. It may be summer, but it’s a busy time here as we all prepare for the arrival of students in August for a brand-new semester full of promise and potential. We can’t wait!

I also want you to know that beginning this fall and continuing all academic year, we’ll be celebrating Florida Tech’s 65th anniversary with the theme “Forward Together. Boundless Potential.” There will be special events, meaningful opportunities for learning inside and outside the classroom, a lot of fun, and probably a surprise or two. Stay tuned in the coming days for more information on our year-long celebration.

My wife, Stacy, and I continue to be impressed by the people of this university—hardworking, dedicated, and mission-focused. We’ve been made to feel welcome, and there’s a real sense of community and even family here—we love it! Thanks to you all for your warm wishes.

I’m also impressed by the quality of our programs and our students. You look at them and you see the future of STEM across a range of fields from aerospace, aviation, engineering, and cybersecurity to biomedicine, psychology, accounting, and much more.

I can’t wait to meet so many more members of our Florida Tech family when faculty and students return in a few weeks, and I look forward to engaging with alumni throughout the year, as I begin traveling to gatherings across the country. In the meantime, connect with me on social media. I’d love to hear from you.

My pledge to you is this: We’re going to continue building on the momentum this remarkable university enjoys, and together, find new ways to reach even greater heights in service to our students and to a successful, shared future.

We’re 65 years-young and we’re just getting started. I’ll see you again soon—and go Panthers!

Sincerely,

John Nicklow, Ph.D.

President

