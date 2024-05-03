WeVenture WBC Awarded Small Business of the Year

WeVenture WBC has been awarded the 2024 SBA Growth Accelerator Fund Competition Stage One, This was an application submitted in collaboration with CAMID to leverage these two university resources to serve as catalyst for growing innovative small businesses on the space coast.

WeVENTURE WBC awarded SBA Florida WBC of the year by the south florida district office. The Deputy Administrator presented the award at the Palm Bay Chamber Luncheon on Wednesday May 1st.

CAMID and weVenture have a proven record of collaborating and supporting small businesses through hosting of Hispanic Business Summit last year and collaborating with the Greater Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce. This funding from Growth Accelerator will allow us to expand our efforts to not only Brevard but the entire state.

Also, this proposal would not have been possible without the amazing help of two of CAMID’s Graduate Student Assistants which shows the level of work they get to do while working at CAMID. Julia Martinus and Anna Wojdecka are their names in case we can mention that or maybe make another internal press release about it and talk more about the team that helped with this proposal.

We Venture to Ignite the Economic Power of Women

We strive to be the leading voice and resource for professional women and female entrepreneurs on the Space and Treasure Coasts. We fulfill our mission by providing the following services: