Florida Tech President John Nicklow, Ph.D. shares the University's Strategic Plan

Hello, Panthers!

This is it…the new academic year is here and campus is buzzing!

Stacy and I have had so much fun welcoming students and parents, from handing out Italian ice at move-in day, to hyping the class of 2028 at student convocation. We’ve made sure to bring on the new year with a bang.

There is a time for hard work and serious studying, and there’s a time for fun. Like all things in life, you just need to find the balance. Meanwhile, be proud of your choice of Florida Tech, because we are definitely proud of you.

I’m going to let you in on one of our university’s honored traditions…did you know that if you walk by and rub the Panther statue’s nose in front of the Panther Aquatic Center, it will bring you good luck? Maybe you need a little extra “oomph” on an upcoming test, or some positive vibes before that internship interview. Give the nose a rub—but no wishing for class to be canceled. The mojo doesn’t work like that. At least, I don’t think it does!

One more piece of advice—get involved. Engage in student organizations, research activities, athletics and intramurals, or other opportunities. It’s not just a great way to meet new people and get the most out of your college experience; the research proves that engaged students persist in college and tend to earn better grades.

Also remember that you can connect with me across social media. I’d love to hear from you.

Good luck and have a great year. I’ll see you around campus—and Go Panthers!

Sincerely,

John Nicklow, Ph.D.

President