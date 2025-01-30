Evans Library Celebrates 10th Annual African American Read In

Join us Friday, February 21st, to celebrate Florida Tech's 10th Annual African American Read-In to highlight and celebrate the cultural legacy of the Black American experience. Sponsored by Evans Library and the School of Arts and Communication, the event will be held on the first floor of the Library at 6:30 p.m.

This year's program, Black History: the Fabric of Our Lives, will showcase a tiered history of black history, which is intrinsically interwoven throughout American history as well as locally here in Brevard County. We stand on the shoulders of our ancestors today and recognize and acknowledge the culture, arts, accomplishments and achievements of the Black Americans who have paved the way before us. With a focus on the Harlem Renaissance, a period of time when black culture emerged empowered and on show, this year's Read-In will celebrate where the past meets the now-highlighting black luminaries through song, performance and spoken word.

Keynote speaker Sonya Mallard is the Cultural Center Coordinator of the Harry T. & Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park & Museum in Mims, Florida. She is also a member of the Florida African American Heritage Preservation Network, a statewide collective dedicated to preserving Florida’s African American culture and history through education and visits to historical locations throughout the state. The network produced the Florida Black Heritage Trail Guide, a publication detailing a microcosm of African American landmarks and legacies that exist in various locations throughout Florida.