Fl Tech's Evans Library Celebrates 40th Anniversary

Evans Library is celebrating its 40th anniversary, marking four decades as a vital center of research and innovation at Florida Tech. Since it opened, Evans Library has evolved to meet the growing needs of students and faculty, now featuring modern study areas, multimedia makerspaces, scholarly support services, and a vast array of print and digital resources. Join the celebration by attending one of our upcoming events, posting a message, making a donation, or visiting and taking advantage of all that Evans Library has to offer!

Anniversary Contest

Evans Library invites all current Florida Tech students to enter its 40th anniversary celebration contest, sponsored by the Astronauts Memorial Foundation:

Event Horizon: The Next 40 Years of Space and Beyond

As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Evans Library, we look back and realize how much has happened in the library during that time; yet, even more has happened in space exploration in the same four decades. From the opening of the International Space Station to the first commercial space flight to the Mars rovers, the final frontier of space is quickly being settled.

Evans Library and the Astronauts Memorial Foundation would like to know what Florida Tech students think the next 40 years of space exploration will bring. Might we land humans on Mars? Find a way to make space tourism affordable? Discover intelligent life in the universe?