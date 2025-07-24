Florida Tech's Dining Services Receives National Recognition and Awards

Fueling the Future

Campus Dining is passionate about providing gourmet culinary experiences and value to the campus community through excellence in customer service, food quality and engaging special events. We offer more than 10 convenient locations across campus.

Panther Dining Hall is open all day and serves an array of popular favorites and international cuisine over ten exciting stations. The Award Winning Global Kitchen Series showcases unique regional cuisine, music and cultural displays from across the globe. Panther Dining Hall is located near the Aquatic Center on the South side of campus.

Panther Grocery located next to Panther Dining Hall features made to order and grab & go meals and a full service Grocery Store. They are loaded with all the grocery items you need from health and beauty products to fresh eggs and milk.

The Rathskeller Pizza and Grill at Evan’s Hall is open for dinner and late night serving up fresh pizza and wings along with a convenience store stocked with an array of food, beverage and personal items. Pizza delivery is also available.

Center Court located at the Clemente Center features Starbucks and Twisted Bliss Smoothies.

Panther Food Court at the Denius Student Center features Einstein Bros. Bagels, Firehouse Subs and Cosmic Creamery.

