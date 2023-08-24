Barrier Island Sanctuary one of the natural treasures in our county

Lagoon minute- Barrier Island Sanctuary.

If you have not had an opportunity to visit the barrier islands center, you are missing out on one of the natural treasures in our county. Take a walk on the beach or hike a trail through a Maritime Hammock and other unique habitats to the Indian River Lagoon.

This educational sanctuary is located on the ocean in Melbourne Beach on A-1a, a few miles north of Sebastian Inlet. It is one of the three Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands educational centers, with a focus on sea turtles.

This stretch of beach lies within the Archie Carr Wildife Refuge , which is one of the most important sea turtle nesting habitats in the world. This year they are expecting more than 35 thousand turtle nests.

This is a family fun and educational place, with many interactive exhibits. This are also where many guided turtle walks happen in June through August

The Center is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9 to 5 PM

