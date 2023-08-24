Lagoon Minute- Harbor Branch

If you are interested in learning about the science of our Indian River Lagoon, and Atlantic Ocean, there is probably no better place than a visit to Harbor Branch.

It is located a short drive south on US 1 in Fort Pierce, on the Indian river lagoon

There is the ocean discovery visitors center, where you can learn about the important world class research being conducted. See and learn about the environments and species being studied.

This research is crucial to the many projects underway to heal our Indian River Lagoon in a science based approach.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. There are also other educational opportunities such as campus tours and interactive workshops, and they are always looking for volunteers.

Harbor Branch is part of Florida Atlantic University with a goal of ocean science for a better world.

