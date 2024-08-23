Campaign Signs in Brevard

What happens to all those campaign signs that clutter the side of roadways? We'll tell you Michelle Spitzer Florida Today

Now that Tuesday’s primary election is behind us, does that mean all the campaign signs cluttering the side of roadways will disappear?

That’s the plan.

At least until some reappear in time for the November election. Until then, Brevard officials are partnering with some businesses and organizations in an attempt to keep these signs out of landfills.

The League of Women Voters is working with Brevard County Solid Waste Management Department and Recycle Brevard to collect the signs. PureCycle is the company that will recycle them.

What is the process to get political signs recycled?

Candidates or supporters within their camp are responsible for removing their own signs.

Citizens should not take it upon themselves to remove signs without permission. Once signs are taken down, here's how to get them recycled:

Pre-bundle signs with twine to keep them together.

Separate metal stakes from sign.

Return signs to your party office by Monday, Aug. 26 for collection.

Signs can be dropped off at any time at:

Mrs. Mango & Co., 3500 S. US 1, Rockledge

Salty Beans, 4555 N. Courtney Parkway, Merritt Island

After the November election, signs can taken to the Central Disposal Facility, 2060 Adamson Road, Cocoa.

Has Brevard recycled political signs before?

This will be the first presidential election Brevard will participate in a campaign recycling program.

A pilot program of sorts was held during the 2022 midterm election, according to Donna Born, a member of the Space Coast Chapter of League of Women Voters. Back then about 600 pounds of signs was collected.

“The league of Women Voters in Volusia, Seminole and orange have been recycling signs for a while, and it’s been going well,” Born said.

She estimated the three counties collected about 2.3 tons during the last presidential election.

How are the signs recycled?

Brevard County Solid Waste Management will handle recycling the medal stakes that accompany the signs.

After the November election, the signs will be passed off to PureCycle.

Most political signs are made from No. 5 plastic (polypropylene), which is a common plastic. However it is often not recycled because of the difficulty and cost of the process.

PureCycle’s facilities are able to recycle the plastic and transform it into a material that can then be reused multiple times.

How long can campaign signs stay up?

Florida law states each candidate “shall make a good faith effort to remove all of his or her political campaign advertisements within 30 days after” withdrawal from candidacy, elimination from candidacy or election to office.

If campaign signs remain after the 30 days, government officials have the authority to remove them and the candidate could be charged for removal costs.

