WFIT Local & State News Update - Sept 13 2024 PM

Threats to schools not credible.

Following multiple online rumors of possible threats to Brevard public schools, law enforcement has determined there is no credible threat. In an email sent to Brevard Public Schools families Thursday evening, Superintendent Mark Rendell said the threats seem "to be the results of individuals trying to create chaos in our schools.” Rendell encouraged parents to speak with their children about the "serious nature of making threats," adding that those who make threats will be criminally prosecuted.

In related news, School Superintendent Rendell got high marks on his annual review. School board members gave Rendell a combined rating of 4.4 out of 5, a raise, and a $10,000 bonus. He was at $250,000 a year, and his contract was extended through 2027.

Melbourne High to test metal detectors.

Melbourne High School will be the first school in Brevard County to test out new metal detectors for students. Between now and then, the school will be talking to students about what they can and cannot bring so things can run as smoothly as possible. Melbourne High would be the first school in “a phased in approach.” All high schools should have metal detectors by the end of the school year.

$900 per plate catering at University of Florida.

The University of Florida’s then-president, Ben Sasse, spent over $1.3 million on private catering during his tenure. That’s nearly twice the amount spent by his predecessor. Under Sasse, there we lavish dinners, football tailgates and extravagant social functions. A holiday party featuring a sushi bar and unlimited alcohol totaled about $900 per guest. It was not immediately clear whether UF covered the costs for all the items on Sasse’s catering tabs using taxpayer dollars or donor contributions.

Florida Dems want DOJ to investigate review of Amendment 4 signatures.

Florida’s congressional Democrats have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the DeSantis administration’s review of Amendment 4 petition signatures. The amendment to the state constitution, which DeSantis opposes, would protect abortion access. Tallahassee is reviewing thousands of already verified signatures on petitions. The Florida Department of State has contacted six counties, asking them to pull 37,000 verified signatures to review for potential fraud. The Democrats say the governor’s intent is to intimidate people out of voting for Amendment 4.

Florida Supreme Court hears last-ditch bid to overturn political map.

The Florida Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in what could be a last-ditch bid by voting rights organizations to overturn a congressional redistricting plan pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that expanded Republican power in Florida. DeSantis created what he called a “race-neutral” map by erasing a Jacksonville-to-Tallahassee district with a 46% Black voting-age population. That led to the defeat two years ago of U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat from Tallahassee. There’s no timetable for a Supreme Court ruling in the case. But the controversial map’s boundaries are sure to be used for a second congressional election this November.

Rocket launch scheduled for Sunday evening.

SpaceX has slated this Sunday evening for the launch of two Galileo satellites for the European Space Agency. Galileo is a global navigation satellite system, created by the European Union. The launch window extends from 6:48-7:32 PM Sunday.

